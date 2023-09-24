Police may declare Naira Marley & Sam Larry wanted this week !

Naira Marley and Sam Larry have been given a few days to show up by the Police.

If they don’t show up, they will be declared wanted .

The Lagos State Police Command has invited singer and owner of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, and popular socialite Sam Larry for questioning over the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

The state commissioner of police, Idowu Owohunwa, disclosed this in an Instagram live session when celebrities led by actress Iyabo Ojo paid him a visit at his office in Lagos.

The commissioner added that they would be declared wanted if they failed to honour the invitation.

He urged those with the necessary information to aid the investigation to contact the police, promising that adequate protection would be provided for witnesses, including the family of the late musician.

Mr Owohunwa pleaded with those protesting the singer’s death across the state and those expressing their dissatisfaction on social media not to take actions that will jeopardise the investigation.

Mohbad, 27, died on September 12, a few weeks after he had petitioned the Assistant Inspector-General of Police heading the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Lagos, over threats to his life by Sam Larry and thugs who allegedly attacked him with guns, cutlasses and other weapons while shooting a video with Zlatan.

Several videos where Naira Marley was accused of threatening Mohbad, his former signee, also surfaced after the “KPK” singer’s death.

However, protests have rocked several states, with fans demanding justice.

Mr Owohunwa had inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the artiste’s death.

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, on Tuesday, led a delegation to the mother of the late singer to offer their condolences.

Interestingly, a Human Rights advocacy group, Save the Poor and Needy Charity Initiative (SPANCI) has enjoined security agencies to without wasting more time declared Afeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley and Samson Erinfolabi Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry, wanted.

The group noted that this is necessary in order for the duo to explain the role they allegedly played in the sudden death of Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad.

The death of Mohbad who died in a controversial manner was announced last week.

Many people had accused the duo of having connection with the death of the deceased, although the allegation had not been established.

SPANCI President, Comrade Yemi Bello in a statement made available to journalists advised security agencies to declare the duo wanted.

Bello in the statement issued on Friday also advised the government and security agencies to freeze their bank accounts and investigate their source of money and wealth.

“We in Save the poor and needy charity initiative (SPANCI) a human rights and Charity organisation based in Nigeria commend the federal government, Lagos state government, IGP and everyone standing for Justice for Mohbad.

“We also learnt that the alleged are no more in the country as we watched Sam Larry threaten Iyabo Ojo.

Should the police now wait till they kill Iyabo Ojo who is fighting for justice for Mohbad? If Mohbad alleged him and others for threat to his life and he eventually died and Sam Larry can openly say this against Iyabo Ojo, then he just confirmed the allegations on him and Naira Marley.

“We want them to immediately declare them wanted as we also say to governments of those countries they are to deport them immediately to prove their innocence.

“We want the federal government to immediately sack those NDLEA OFFICIALS that made Naira Marley NDLEA ambassador because he has been alleged of drug pushing and that some men of the NDLEA are working together with him under whose influence Mohbad was allegedly arrested, tortured and made to drink a water with a mixture of whitish substance which since then affected his health according to his speech in a viral video and people’s statement.”