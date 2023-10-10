Witnesses list Bible’s Soothing Thoughts, as World mark Mental Health Day

Today Oct. 10, is

World Mental Health Day !

And as the the sound of it reveberates, many organizations are sharing resources that can aid in improving and stabilizing mental health.

The official website if Jehovah’s witnesses globally, YOUNEWS understands has also provided aids and solution to the challenges associated with mental health.

JW.ORG offers practical tips and inspiration from the Bible for men, women, and young people living with mental health challenges.

“We realize that there is a growing number of people around the world dealing with mental health challenges on a daily basis, and we hope they will find the messages in the Bible to be calming and comforting,” said Duncan Iyawe, regional spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Benin.

“For those living with mental health conditions or for those who may know someone dealing with such challenges, the articles and resources on jw.org can be like a guiding light in a dark tunnel.

It is observed, the Scriptures can provide hope and comfort

Depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder are just some of the mental health conditions many in this world are facing.

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 8 people around the world are living with mental health conditions.

The Bible’s message is one of hope and we know people will find the Scriptures and resources there to be soothing and refreshing.”

The magazine series “Mental Health—Help from the Bible” contains several articles with practical tips and comforting thoughts. Some articles include:

A Worldwide Mental Health Crisis

God Cares for You

Prayer — “Throw all your Anxiety on Him”

Comfort from the Scriptures

Benefit from Bible Examples

The Bible Offers Practical Advice

How to Help Those with Mental Health Challenges

God Promises Perfect Mental Health.

The article “Comfort from the Scriptures” contains information that can provide strength and endurance to help people cope with negative patterns of thinking. It also points to a time when emotional pain will soon be a thing of the past.

The article highlights several ways the Bible can help those struggling with depression, anxiety and painful emotions:

The Bible provides many positive thoughts that can replace negative ones.

The Bible can help us to counteract feelings of worthlessness.

Numerous Bible passages reassure us that we are not alone and that God, our Creator, completely understands our feelings.

The Bible promises that God will put an end to painful memories.

The article “The Bible Offers Practical Advice” states that while the Bible is not a medical textbook, it can provide beneficial advice. The article explains that the Bible recognizes that people may need help from physicians. It also expounds that healthy habits and exercise are important, and encourages people to willingly accept the help of others.

“I have found that reading the Bible regularly with my wife helps me to start each day with positive, upbuilding thoughts. And often on days when I’m struggling to cope, a particular verse will touch my heart,” Peter, who suffers from depression, says in the article.

Related articles on jw.org include: Teen Depression—Why? What Can Help? and “How Can I Deal with Depression.” The articles share several comforting Bible passages, including:

“Jehovah is close to the brokenhearted; he saves those who are crushed in spirit.” —Psalm 34:18.

“Throw your burden on Jehovah, and he will sustain you. Never will he allow the righteous one to fall.” —Psalm 55:22.

“I, Jehovah your God, am grasping your right hand, the One saying to you, ‘Do not be afraid. I will help you.’” —Isaiah 41:13.

“Never be anxious about the next day.” —Matthew 6:34.

“Let your petitions be made known to God; and the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts.” —Philippians 4:6, 7.

A whiteboard animation video titled “From Sad to Glad” and the worksheet “Working Through Sadness” provides interactive resources for young people. The video encourages young people to find someone to talk to if they are feeling sad, like a parent or a close friend. Other tips include writing thoughts and feelings on paper, praying to God, and reading the Bible, especially the book of Psalms.

“Filling your mind with positive thoughts from the Bible can have a positive effect on your feelings,” the video states.

“If you do suffer from clinical depression, it is nothing to be ashamed of. With treatment, many sufferers have begun to feel better,” the video states. “By taking things a day at a time and relying on the support of your parents and trustworthy friends, you can go from sad to glad.”

For more information, please visit jw.org.