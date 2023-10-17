Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Hon. Eyiboh denies Akpabio’s hand in Abbo’s sack

Hon. Eyiboh denies Akpabio’s hand in Abbo’s sack

YouNews October 17, 2023 Celebrity, Events, Interviews, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 52 Views

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said he has no hand in the sack of his former colleague, Senator Abbo, dismissing his alleged involvement in the political travail of Senator Abbo.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Honourable Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity to the President of the Senate, denied the involvement of his principal.

He said, “It is unfortunate if he actually said that Akpabio was responsible for his removal. That’s the swan song of a man looking for scapegoats.

“The Court of Appeal across the country decides cases based on the provisions of the Electoral Act and evidence advanced by petitioners. The Senate President has no reason to witch-hunt any of his colleagues.”

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

1st time after :Davido opens up on Welcoming Twins With Chioma

Speaking as a panelist in New York during United Masters SelectCon 005 on Saturday, Davido ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023