Farmer rapes 7-mth pregnant woman, panties as exhibit

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a farmer, Denen Ande, 43, be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly raping a seven-month pregnant woman.

The Magistrate, Adah Jack, did not take the plea of the accused for want of jurisdiction.

Jack ordered that the accused be remanded in the Makurdi Correctional Centre while investigation continues.

She adjourned the case to November 7, for further mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Regina Ishaya told the court that the case was reported by one Nguevese Terkula of Dzev, Shangev-ya community in Kwande LGA, Benue on October 10.

Ishaya said that Ande attacked and raped his victim on her way to the farm.

The police, he also said, recovered the victim’s underwear in Ande’s house.

The prosecutor said the investigation was ongoing and prayed the court for an adjournment.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004.