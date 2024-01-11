Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » The seamy side of Funke Akindele’s ‘A tribe called Judah’

The other side of A tribe called Judah.
With a gross earnings box office of over a billion naira since it’s debut over two weeks ago, the block buster , a tribe called Judah, from the stable of Funke Akindele remains the most watched movie in the history of Nollywood.

A purely entertainment adventure without any didactic value exposes the grotesque livelihood of single parentage with it’s attendants misdemeanor.

Funke Akindele , uses elaborate props , costumes, lightening and sound , simultaneous plots and some element of theatre of reality as postulated by Henrik Ibsen, a Norwegian playwright as well as some best actors in the industry to bring to limelight the hopelessness , lawlessness , despair and hooliganism and other vices inherent in children raised by a single mother or parent.

A tribe called Judah attempted to promote criminality in the society . Certainly, a true reflection of our contemporary society.

But there is no catharsis , reprimand or punishment. But I really hope Funke Akindele will do better in the part 2 .

One should however not diminish the esthetic value and artistic ingenuity of Funke Akindele in A tribe called Judah . A tragic – comedy devoid of boredom from the raise of curtain to the end . It is a delight to watch . No wonder the huge profit in a short time .

