Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Confusion in Aso Rock ?: Tinubu, Shettima differs on Price Control Board

Confusion in Aso Rock ?: Tinubu, Shettima differs on Price Control Board

YouNews February 16, 2024 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 44 Views

President Bola Tinubu says he will not set up any board to regulate prices of food commodities in the country.

“What I will not do is to set a price control board. I will not also approve the importation of food,”

Tinubu said at a meeting with 36 state governors, attended by the Vice-President, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the DSS, and some ministers at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

His comments come days after Vice President Kashim Shettima hinted at plans to establish a National Commodity Board to curtail the escalating food inflation in Nigeria.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed the details of Tinubu’s discussion in a statement titled ‘President Tinubu to 36 state governors: there must be zero tolerance for incompetence; support local farmers to boost food production and remove rent seekers.’

While declaring open a two-day high-level strategic meeting on climate change, food systems and resource mobilisation at Presidential Villa, the VP said the FG will tackle price volatility by “establishing a National Commodity Board.”

The board will be empowered to “continually assess and regulate food prices, maintaining a strategic food reserve for stabilising prices of crucial grains and other food items,” he explained.

But Tinubu affirmed that his administration would not set up any such board.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

National Teams rating in Africa; Morocco 1st , Nigeria 3rd, Angola 20th..see list

The latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings, released today (February 15, 2024), show that Morocco leads ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023