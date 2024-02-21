Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Tinubu Fires Tukur, Names Bakari New NFIU CEO

Tinubu Fires Tukur, Names Bakari New NFIU CEO

President Bola Tinubu has fired Moddibo Tukur as the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), naming Ms Hafsat Abubakar Bakari.

According to Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, who announced the appointment, it is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“Ms. Bakari is a lawyer and financial intelligence expert with years of experience in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and counter-proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF).”

“Before her appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the NFIU, she served as Deputy Director at the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and was at different times the Head of the General Services Unit; Head of the Strategy and Reorientation Unit, and Head of the Board Secretariat of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The President anticipates that Ms. Bakare will bring her wealth of experience and expertise to full discharge in this critical role, especially in view of his administration’s war against illicit financial flows and other sharp practices currently prevalent in segments of the nation’s foreign exchange market,” the statement read

