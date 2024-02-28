Oshoffa reaffirms proceed sharing formula in Cele

The Pastor and Spiritual Head of the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide, His Eminence, Reverend Emmanuel Mobiyina Oshoffa has reiterated order in which financial proceed will be shated.

Superior Evangelist Kayode Ajala MPIC/Head, Media and Publicity, C.C.C. Worldwide., made this known

“We refer to the pastoral order issued 25th April, 2023, reference number CCC/WHQ/EMF/PO/PD-02/04-23, which mandated every parish, through her Parochial Committee to deduct 5% of monthly income before dividing the returns into 3 (three), as their contribution to the welfare of their Shepherd and write to instruct that this deduction should be paid directly into the CLERGY WELFARE ACCOUNT, UBA, 2243726927.

Please note that this 5% deduction is meant to take care of Shepherds during trial periods and twilight years. All Heads are mandated to ensure full compliance to this directive.

Going forward, Shepherds MUST present proof of payment of the 5% deduction paid by their parish to the designated account before processing.

– Marriage

-Transfer

-Anointment

-And other transactions in the Pastor’s Office

Thanking you in anticipation of your compliance.

he also

lamented that a number of States and Provincial Evangelists are yet to pay up the N50,000 levy allocated to areas under them and urged them to do so with immediate effect. While some of those present paid up the said levy on the spot, others promised to do so on or before Friday, 1st March, 2024.

For those not in attendance, the account to pay to is: C.C.C.

.