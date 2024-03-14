Bandits demand N1 billion ransom for abducted Kaduna school children

Days after the pulpils and teachers were whisked away, kidnappers

who abducted 287 pupils last week are asking for N1 billion ransom for the release of the children.

They were kidnapped at a public school in Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State

The kidnappers made contact on Tuesday through the principal of the school, Abubakar Isah, who was abducted alongside the students on Thursday.

The terrorists contacted one Aminu Kuriga, a friend of the school’s principal, at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday asking for the amount.

“One of the abductors called, using a private number. He said they were at the northern fringe of Dansadau (a community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State) if we bring the amount, all the children will be released.

Sources said that the location where the terrorists asked the residents to deliver the ransom is part of Kwiambana Game Reserve – a dreaded forest that crosses Nigeria’s North-west and North-central regions.

The larger part of the forest is in Dansadau Emirate in Zamfara State. The Dansadau part covers 492 square kilometres out of the 1180 square kilometres of Zamfara State, which is over one-third of the landmass of the state.

A set of students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, abducted by suspected terrorists last September were moved to the Kwiambana Game Reserve and are yet to be released.

The Kaduna State Government has yet to speak on the development.

Interestingly, the police spokesperson in the state, Mansir Hassan, said the command was unaware of the development. He said efforts were being made for the release of the children unconditionally.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has vowed not to pay ransom to kidnappers in any part of the country.