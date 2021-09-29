Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
EFCC to Launch Strategic Plan

Younews Ng September 29, 2021 News, Press Release Leave a comment 27 Views

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has concluded plans to officially unveil its strategic plan (2021-2025).

The plan launch is in line with its mandate to investigate, prosecute and prevent economic and financial crimes and recover the proceeds of crime in Nigeria,

The event takes place tomorrow, September 29, 2021 at the EFCC Headquarters, Abuja.

According to the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the plan is in line with the five pillars of the national anti-corruption strategy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

