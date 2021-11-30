Huge fraud in Cele Church Seminary.. Police wade in

Seminary school of Celestial Church at km 53 Lagos/Ibadan expressway is dying of fraud by prominent members of the theology School.

Super evangelist Ola Bank Steve Abayomi, YOU NEWS learnt us at the centre of it. He was suspended as the rector of the school recently.

About 7million Naira fraud is the issue now.. All the money were said to have been diverted to private pocket..

For a cover up , the rector who is on suspension set up a panel, to give him clean bill.

Attempt is also on to arrest some prominent members who are said to be critical if his nefarious acts.

It is a developing story.. We will feed you with more