Prominent People warn Sanwo-Olu against making MC Oluomo king

The Olushi Onigbesa royal family also appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state to stop Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), from becoming the Oba of Oshodi.

The Punch reported that the Head of the Olushi Onigbesa royal family, Kabiru Eyantan, made the appeal on Wednesday, December 29, during a press briefing. The Olushi Onigbesa royal family in Lagos appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to stop MC Oluomo's aspiration to become Oba of Oshodi. Photo credits: @jidesanwoolu, @mcoluomofanpage Source: Instagram Eyantan noted that another monarch in Lagos, the Oniba of Iba Kingdom in Iba Town, had earlier made reference to MC Oluomo's alleged aspiration to become Oba of Oshodi. The head of the Onigbesa royal family added that a picture of the NURTW boss dressed in kingly attire intended for an Oba in Yorubaland has also been circulated on social media.