Obi Cubana Builds Massive Church in Hometown for crossover service

January 1, 2022

Billionaire Obi Cubana has taken to social media with a video showing the nearly-completed Anglican church he built in his hometown .

The businessman explained that the construction started in August and he wanted the church to be ready in time for the New Year crossover service.

Cubana explained that the church is only the beginning as he also intends to build schools.

The construction of the place of worship started in August 2021 and engineers working on the project made it possible for it to be ready just in time for the New Year crossover service.

