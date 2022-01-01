Opinion : Jonathan’s 9TH VISIT since Buhari took over in 2015..What’s going on ?

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was guest to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

It was his ninth visit since Buhari took over the leadership of the country from him on May 29, 2015.

The reason for the visit was unknown but it was speculated that it was connected to GEJ’s involvement in the peace talk of Mali.

However, observers say, it could also be connected with the political situation of Nigeria as the New Year approaches which ushers in preparation and campaign ahead of 2023 general election.

Jonathan arrived the Villa at about 3pm and went into a closed door meeting with Buhari which lasted for a couple of hours.

Recall that a group of high profile politicians from the North very close to the presidency has thrown it’s weight behind Jonathan’s return to the Villa in 2023 as president.

The group says, if power must return to the South, Jonathan is the only trusted hand that can protect the interests of the North.

@ Desmond Ekwueme

But, Jonathan can’t contest for president again, new electoral law signed by Buhari has disqualified him.

