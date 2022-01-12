Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Orji Kalu, Umahi Declare Interest To Run For President In 2023

Orji Kalu, Umahi Declare Interest To Run For President In 2023

Younews Ng January 12, 2022 Celebrity, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 46 Views

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi on Tuesday declared his presidential ambition at the State House in Abuja.

His declaration comes 24 hours after former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also indicated interest in the race.

Both men are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi, speaking at a press briefing after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said his presidency will replicate his progressive efforts in Ebonyi at the national level.

He said he intends to bring a business-like spirit into governance.

According to him, President Buhari responded to his interest by asking him to seek the support of the people.

In a similar vein, Orji Uzo Kalu has said he is
Set to run for 2023 presidency

“I’ll Run for the Presidency ,
I’m the most capable
I’ll give Tinubu , a run for his money , everything he has.
It is the turn of the Southeast to produce the next president of Nigeria.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Mompha arraigned @ Special Offences Court

Ismaila Mustaph (Aka Mompha) was arraigned for offences bothering on Money Laundering and use of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.