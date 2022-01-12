Orji Kalu, Umahi Declare Interest To Run For President In 2023

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi on Tuesday declared his presidential ambition at the State House in Abuja.

His declaration comes 24 hours after former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also indicated interest in the race.

Both men are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi, speaking at a press briefing after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said his presidency will replicate his progressive efforts in Ebonyi at the national level.

He said he intends to bring a business-like spirit into governance.

According to him, President Buhari responded to his interest by asking him to seek the support of the people.

In a similar vein, Orji Uzo Kalu has said he is

Set to run for 2023 presidency

“I’ll Run for the Presidency ,

I’m the most capable

I’ll give Tinubu , a run for his money , everything he has.

It is the turn of the Southeast to produce the next president of Nigeria.