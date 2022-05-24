APC Releases Fresh Timetable For Primary Elections

All Progressives Congress, APC, has issued a revised timetable of activities for its governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives primary elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Thursday, 26th of May, 2022

Governorship – (State Delegates)

State House of Assembly – (LGA Delegates)

Friday, 27th of May, 2022

Senate – (LGA Delegates)

Saturday, 28th of May, 2022

House of Representatives – (LGA Delegates)