APC Releases Fresh Timetable For Primary Elections

All Progressives Congress, APC, has issued a revised timetable of activities for its governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives primary elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Thursday, 26th of May, 2022
Governorship – (State Delegates)
State House of Assembly – (LGA Delegates)

Friday, 27th of May, 2022
Senate – (LGA Delegates)

Saturday, 28th of May, 2022
House of Representatives – (LGA Delegates)

