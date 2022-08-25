Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tragedy befalls Niger Delta.. Dokubo is dead !

Former Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Quaker Dokubo is dead.

He was said to have died at 70 in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja on Wednesday night, August 24, 2022.

The former Niger Delta amnesty boss under President Muhammadu Buhari hailed from Rivers State.

The late Prof. Dokubo came to national limelight when he fainted during a public hearing on alleged fraud in PAP under his watch.

He was revived and the probe discontinued. The late academic was later quietly relieved of his appointment.

