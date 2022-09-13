Ekweremadu diagnosed with acute kidney damage, spends 83rd days in Prison

Like his daughter, embattled former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has been diagnosed with acute kidney damage even as he languishes in police custody in London, United Kingdom.

This was disclosed on Monday by his daughter, Sonia, who is also battling a debilitating kidney disease in a London hospital.

She said her father, Senator Ekweremadu, has been struck by the same illness.

“In the time that my father has been incarcerated, he has been diagnosed with acute kidney damage,” he mourned.

Ekweremadu had spent no fewer than 82 days in prison custody since his arrest in the UK. The case against him was recently adjourned till October 31, 2022.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, were arrested by the Specialist Crime Team of the Metropolitan Police in London, United Kingdom, for bringing a child into the country to allegedly harvest his organs.

They were arrested in June 2022 at the Heathrow Airport in London and arraigned before a UK Magistrate’s Court.

While Ekweremadu’s wife was granted bail by a criminal court in London, the Senator was denied the same and had been in the custody of UK authorities since June 23.