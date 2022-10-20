Ekiti House of Assembly Speaker is dead, cause of death uncovered

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, is dead.
YOUNEWS confirmed that the Speaker died on Wednesday evening in Ado-Ekiti.
The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Yinka Oyebode, confirmed the death of the Speaker.
Oyebode in a statement confirmed that Afuye was being treated for cardiac arrest when he died.
Afuye was said to have died at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.
The late Afuye, 66, was a former Commissioner, Ekiti State Ministry of Information and two-time member of the State Assembly.
He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.