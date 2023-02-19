Wike says, It’s too late to end fight with Atiku

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said it was too late to achieve reconciliation between the G-5 governors and the Dr Iyorcha Ayu-led national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The governor, who made the remarks in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, said even before the Enugu governor hosted the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, “We (G-5) knew about it. We cannot tell you the approach. Forget about what people are saying, February 25 is here. Everybody will see it.

“It’s over. We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now. They believe that they have won the election, so they don’t need us. I am not ready to sit down again with anybody.”

He said PDP leaders in Rivers State have already taken a position on whom the state would vote for and that decision had been communicated to party stalwarts and supporters ahead of next week’s election.

At another forum, Governor Wike said the electorate in the Rivers State would not vote for any political party in Saturday’s presidential election that had shown blatant contempt for political power shift and inclusivity in governance.

He said considering the heterogeneous nature of Nigeria, the resolve in Rivers State was that the electorate and all lovers of Nigeria would vote for the unity of the county during the forthcoming election.

Wike stated these while speaking at Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic’s Field, venue of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area campaign rally organised by the state PDP Campaign Council on Saturday.

The governor, who again commended the governors elected on the platform of the APC for their insistence on political power shift to southern Nigeria, said such stance was a proof that they understood the essence of Nigeria’s unity, wherein every section should have feeling of an equal stake.

He stated, “We are going to vote for the unity of Nigeria; we are going to vote for equity, fairness and justice. That is why I salute the APC governors who came out to say, for this country to be united, for this country to move on as one, there is the need for power to shift.”

Wike urged the people to be vigilant and be mindful of the happenings in the country so that they would not be taken unawares.