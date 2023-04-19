Casualties rise as rival military groups clash in Sudan

A medical organisation on Monday said the number of people killed in the recent outbreak of violence between rival military groups had reached 97.

The Sudanese doctors’ organisation reported that over 942 soldiers and civilians had been injured.

The World Health Organization also said 83 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured.

Fighting between the Sudanese military and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued on Monday.

According to media reports, fighting in the Sudanese capital Khartoum was focused on key government facilities such as the presidential palace and army headquarters.

Clashes are also taking place in other cities, including Nyala, the regional capital of South Darfur state and the country’s second-most populous city.

In recent days, the tensions between Sudan’s military leader and de facto president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, the leader of the RSF, have broken into open conflict.

The rival camps are fighting each other with heavy artillery, tanks and airstrikes.

Casualties are rising as fighting takes place in densely populated parts of Khartoum.