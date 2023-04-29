Buhari, Tinubu attend Juma’at prayers in Abuja

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu, president-elect, attended Juma’at prayers at the State House Mosque in Abuja, on Friday.

Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano governor, and Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, alongside other worshippers were present.

Other Muslim faithful in attendance include the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa and National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others are, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, some heads of para-military organisations and other Muslim faithful

