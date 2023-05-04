Meet highest paid worker in Nigeria

He is arguably the Highest Paid Staff .

Kari Toriola, the CEO of MTN Nigeria is the highest paid CEO in Nigeria.

Karl earned a total of of N850 million in 2022 working as the CEO of MTN Nigeria.

Karl Toriola is originally from Osun state Nigeria and his dad is the current ruler of Modekeke in Osun state Oba Joseph Toriola

He is married to his university sweet heart, Ronke Omisakin-Toriola and their marriage is blessed with one daughter, Damilola Toriola

He calls his daughter, “my most treasured gift and our greatest achievement, of whom I am so proud”

He has worked for Erickson,vmobile as a seasoned communication engineer.

For those who mock employees especially motivational speakers mounting nonsense that you can’t get rich working for another person

Karl is an employee, in a paid employment and his salary dwarfs what many businesses make yearly in Nigeria