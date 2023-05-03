Portable Begs Davido For Collaboration

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has publicly begged music star Davido for a musical collaboration.

Portable took to his Instagram account on Monday night to ask for a feature in his song and also shared a screenshot of his chat with Davido.

He tagged Davido and wrote, “ #davido 👑 Ogun Owo Music 🎶 industry ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Carry Me Trabaye ✈️✈️✈️ Bless me with one verse 🎵 Who Go Help You No Go Stress You 🙏🙏🙏 I Gat Chorus ✍🏻 ZAZUU 🔌 IKA OF AFRICA 🌎 Dr ZEH Nation many many inspiration 💯💯💯”

Responding to this in the chat Portable shared, Davido hailed him saying, ”Zazuuu Zazuuu.’’

Portable gained popularity in December 2021 when he featured Olamide and Poco Lee for ‘Zazoo Zeh’, a song that became a street hop song.

The singer has continued to stir pots of unending controversies.