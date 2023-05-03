Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Portable Begs Davido For Collaboration

May 3, 2023

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has publicly begged music star Davido for a musical collaboration.

Portable took to his Instagram account on Monday night to ask for a feature in his song and also shared a screenshot of his chat with Davido.

He tagged Davido and wrote, “ #davido 👑 Ogun Owo Music 🎶 industry ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Carry Me Trabaye ✈️✈️✈️ Bless me with one verse 🎵 Who Go Help You No Go Stress You 🙏🙏🙏 I Gat Chorus ✍🏻 ZAZUU 🔌 IKA OF AFRICA 🌎 Dr ZEH Nation many many inspiration 💯💯💯”

Responding to this in the chat Portable shared, Davido hailed him saying, ”Zazuuu Zazuuu.’’

Portable gained popularity in December 2021 when he featured Olamide and Poco Lee for ‘Zazoo Zeh’,  a song that became a street hop song.

The singer has continued to stir pots of unending controversies.

