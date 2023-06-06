Labour-FG talks resume on subsidy benefits June 19… see list

The labour centres and the Federal Government to meet on June 19, 2023 to agree on an implementation framework.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress had on Monday night suspended their industrial action scheduled for Wednesday.

Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this known.

Labour had threatened to go on strike on Wednesday if the Federal Governor does not revert to the initial price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol.

Gbajabiamila, who read the communique signed by the representatives of Organised Labour and the Federal Government, said: “The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC would review World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the programme.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion programme earlier agreed with Labour centres in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing.

“The Labour centres and the Federal Government to review issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector and propose solutions for implementation.

“The Labour centres and the Federal Government to review and establish the framework for completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

“The Federal Government to provide a framework for the maintenance of roads and expansion of rail networks across the country.

“All other demands submitted by the TUC to the Federal Government will be assessed by the joint committee.

“Consequently, the parties agreed follows:

“The NLC to suspend the notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations

“The TUC and the NLC to continue the ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions above

“The Labour Centres and the Federal Government to meet on June 19, 2023, to agree on an implementation framework