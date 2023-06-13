Breaking :Chef Dammy overtakes Hilda Baci…104 hours!

Damilola Adeparusi, the chef cooking in Oye-Ekiti, has cooked for 104 hours, and she is still cooking.

This is even as As controversy continues to plague the cookathon going on in Oye-Ekiti.

The chef, Damilola Adeparusi has raced past 100 hours Information posted by the Spirit Word Mission shows that the unrelenting chef has raked in 104 hours in the kitchen .

This means Chef Dammy has cooked more hours than Hilda Baci who cooked for 100 hours during her popular cookathon in Lekki .

Dammy brought out her pots on Friday and she has now cooked for 104 hours, overtaking Hilda who cooked for 100 hours.

A video shows when she crossed 100 hours and she was lifted up.

Many are already saying: “Congratulations Dammy. We are proud of you.”

Interestingly, YOUNEWS recalls that Popular chef, Hilda Baci, sent words of encouragement and advice to her colleague, Damilola Adeparusi, over the 120-hour cook-a-thon challenge.

Hilda tweeted on Sunday, “The beauty of dreams is that they are unique to each individual. Dami, your boldness to take on a cooking challenge shows that passion knows no limits.

“Embrace the journey, learn from every experience, and inspire others with your unwavering spirit. #DreamsUnleashed”

In an attempt to break Guinness World Records, Hilda, last May, surpassed the current record holder, Lata Tondon, after cooking for 100 hours and 40 minutes.

Although Hilda’s record is yet to be certified by the GWR, Chef Dami is undertaking a 120-hour cooking marathon to surpass Hilda’s record.