Lady tortured to death over missing N17,500, Boss on the run

Nnenna Onu Obini also known as Nancy from Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, who was a staff of Nwanyioma Hotel in Ebocha, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, has been tortured to death over N17,500 missing from her day’s sales.

A source from the deceased’s family said after work on Tuesday, June 13, Nnenna did the account report of the day’s sale and submitted to the hotel management but N17,500 was missing from her account report.

The woman who owns the hotel (name yet to be ascertained) insisted that she must pay the missing N17,500, which she did (there’s evidence to this), yet the madam locked her up in a room for three days and three nights without food or water.

“Within this period, she was banging the door and calling for help to no avail. When they finally opened the door after three days, she was seen on the floor, gasping for air and she was taken to a clinic where she died.

“The hotel management had sent an emissary to the girl’s family for peace talks but they’re not interested in any monetary compensation. All they want is justice for their daughter that was dehumanised and killed,” the source said.