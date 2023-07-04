Ogun gov to withdraw Keke from riders, and replaced with gas/ electric converted from August

Ogun is set for Conversion Of Vehicles To Gas, Electricity from August and already, hope is rising in Ogun State.

There are indications that the E-mobility and Gas Mobility Programme of the state will take off in the first week of August.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, disclosed

The governor said that his administration would take advantage of the newly signed electricity bill that regulates the power sector .

He expressed plans to establish a company that would generate and distribute power supply in the Gateway State.

“We will take the motorcycles from the riders and give them electric powered motorcycles, this program will have a cushion effect on what our masses are currently experiencing .

“And besides that, it will begin a new phase of dispensation of clean energy which speaks to the issue of climate change.

Prince Abiodun spoke when he received participants of the Senior Executive Course 45, Group 1, of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, who came on a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said that his administration would, in its second term, focus on the provision of public utilities, which include water and electricity supply.

“The e-mobility and gas mobility involves the conversion of mass transit buses from petroleum fuel to gas and motorcycles (Okada) to electric.

The governor said the topic of the visit; “Industrialization, Climate change and Energy Security in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Prospects, aligned with his administration’s transition objectives.

He said: “I am proud to say that in Ogun State, we have put in measures and plans to begin an energy transition plan and we are going to start converting all our state buses to begin to run on CnG; that program has already commenced and we are actually going to launch what we call our our E-mobility and Gas Mobility Programme sometime around the end of this month or first week in August.

“The gas mobility is that which we convert not just our buses to operate on gas, but all mass transit will begin to operate on gas and our E-mobility is a program that will make for all our motorcycles and tricycles to run on electricity. They will be battery-powered. We are going to launch that program either last week of this month or first week of next month.