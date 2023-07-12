Assemblies Of God Pastor began raping this minor from 12 yrs , bail denied

Rev. Chukwuwemeka Orji, a suspended Assemblies of God clergy who allegedly r@ped his 13-year-old domestic worker has been denied bail and remanded at the Aba Correctional Centre, pending further investigations.

The suspect, who took the victim from her family members with a promise to sponsor her education, had allegedly been having carnal knowledge of the minor since she was 12 years old.

Orji, who was first arraigned before the Magistrate Court 1, Abia South LGA of Abia State on June 20, 2023 was denied bail when the case was called up again on Friday July 7, 2023. .

A man identified as Mr. Wogu Nwamuo who claimed to be the father of the victim, though his name and that given by the girl did not match, informed the court that she has been taken away by her elder brother who lives in Abuja, and that was why she was absent in court.

When asked why he was in court without the child, Mr. Nwanmuo said in Igbo said, ‘achoghi m nsogbu, achoro ka emechie ihe n’ile’ (‘I don’t want trouble, I’ll like the case to be closed’)

Infuriated by his response and his non recognition of the psychological trauma it could cause on the survivor and his insensibility, Mr. Wogu was berated by the magistrate who said that men like him are the reason for the increasing rate of sexual crimes against minors in the society while insisting that justice would prevail.

The judge however, denied an appeal for bail by the defence counsel on the grounds that rape is a bailable offence, and that an accused who had not pleaded guilty to a charge is presumed innocent until proven beyond reasonable doubt was denied by the court.

According to the Magistrate, Jane Uloma Young-Daniel, the suspect is being denied bail due to the gravity of the offence and the perceived drama surrounding the case.

The case was adjourned to July 18, 2023