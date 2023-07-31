knocks on Mide Martins for ‘kneeling’ to greet Kwam1

Nollywood actress, Mide Martins has received and she is still receiving more knocks from her fan over video of her paying respect to Fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (Kwam1).

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the wife of Afeez Owo, had attended the same event as the music maestro.

The video captured the moment Mide Martins approached Kwam1, who was sitting with his friends to pay respect to him. The movie star knelt before him as they exchanged pleasantries

A fan of hers, who wasn’t pleased with her way of kneeling before the singer, faulted her for it.

Calling it hypocrisy, he stated that he is sure the actress doesn’t kneel before her husband.