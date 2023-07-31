Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » knocks on Mide Martins for ‘kneeling’ to greet Kwam1

knocks on Mide Martins for ‘kneeling’ to greet Kwam1

YouNews July 31, 2023 Celebrity, Events, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 92 Views

Nollywood actress, Mide Martins has received and she is still receiving more knocks from her fan over video of her paying respect to Fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (Kwam1).

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the wife of Afeez Owo, had attended the same event as the music maestro.

The video captured the moment Mide Martins approached Kwam1, who was sitting with his friends to pay respect to him. The movie star knelt before him as they exchanged pleasantries

A fan of hers, who wasn’t pleased with her way of kneeling before the singer, faulted her for it.

Calling it hypocrisy, he stated that he is sure the actress doesn’t kneel before her husband.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Revealed..3 Strategies to become the President of Nigeria

If you desire to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, your job ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023