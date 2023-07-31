Otedola’s girl DJ Cuppy Confirms Breakup With Fiancé

In a recent tweet, the entertainer confirmed she and her British boxer fiancé, Ryan Taylor, had gone their separate ways.

She shared a photo with her adopted “sons” (pet dogs) while referring to herself as a single mom of two.

In May 2021, Cuppy acquired the two Pomeranian brothers at three-month-old.

In a video which she shared afterwards, she introduced the puppies as her ‘babies’, naming them Dúdú and FünFün Otedola.

Cuppy also went a step further to open an Instagram account for the dogs and did a photoshoot with them.

Tweeting a picture with her sons, the “Gelato” crooner stated: “It’s giving single mum of two. LMAO.”

Earlier in the month, Cuppy and the boxer sparked breakup speculation after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Taylor made a suggestive post almost the same time after he unfollowed his beau on Instagram.

He advised individuals against holding onto things capable of hampering one’s growth spiritually.

“If it’s blocking your spiritual growth, let it go. Have a blessed Friday. #Alhamdulillah for everything”, the British boxer wrote.

Hours after Ryan unfollowed Cuppy, checks by The Nation on her Instagram account showed she was still among his followers.

However, that changed soon enough as she reciprocated the favour.

Before Ryan’s post, Cuppy implied she had more ‘fake’ friends than genuine ones in her life.

The billionaire’s daughter inferred after spending three decades on earth, her circle of friends consisted of only a few real ones.

She suggested that if she were to count those she considered true among her friends on one hand, it may turn out to be just one.

“At 30, I can probably count my real friends on one hand. Maybe even on one finger,” she tweeted.

Known for flaunting their relationship online after they got engaged in November 2022, recent events stirred breakup reports between the lovers.

The one-time lovebirds, who got engaged merely a few days of meeting each, just after Cuppy clocked 30, never stayed long without sharing photos of themselves, displaying PDA (public display of affection).

That and other indexes further fuelled the recent speculation that the duo may have quietly gone their separate ways though online shippers and in-laws decided to blow it up.