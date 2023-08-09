Husband of 2 wives smartches head of one against wall, kills her!

30-year-old woman, Rafiat Okewole has been allegedly killed by her husband, Wole.

41-year-old husband, woke, is married to two wives, though both are living separately from him now; for inability to care for their needs.

YOUNEWS gathered ,he smarshed her head against the wall during a fistcuff.

Her demand for monetary upkeep for the children, we were told ,was what caused the two fighting .

They live separately.

Okewole, though married to the businessman, was living separately on Odelusi Street, in the Ijoko area of Ota, Ogun State.

She was said to have lost her life during a disagreement that ensued when she visited her husband in the Gas Line area of Ijoko on Sunday to collect money for her children’s upkeep.

YOUNEWS learnt that the incident happened in the presence of her daughter who accompanied her to Wole’s house.

Rafiat was not living with Wole as of the time of the incident because she was Wole’s second wife. Though, his first wife also packed out earlier in the year.

“She went there to ask for money for the children’s upkeep. One of her children who accompanied her to the house told neighbours that her father hit her mother’s head on the wall.”

The deceased was said to have been having a running battle with her husband over his alleged failure to cater for her children.

The issue, however, reached its climax when Wole allegedly smashed Okewole’s head against the wall during her Sunday visit.

Efforts made by neighbours to save Okewole’s life after the incident failed as she was confirmed dead in the hospital where she was rushed to for medicals. she died.

It was further learnt that her 41-year-old husband was arrested after the case was reported at a police station by one of the deceased’s siblings.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident.

She said Wole was already in police custody.

The PPRO said, “The Sango Ota Police Division arrested a murder suspect on August 6, 2023, around 4pm. It was one Segun Osho who reported that his sister, Rafiat Okewole, who lived at Odelusi Street, Ijoko, Ota had an argument with her husband, Oluwole Okewole, and he hit her head on the wall and she became unconscious.

“She was rushed to a hospital in Ota where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Detectives visited the scene, arrested the suspect for interrogation and took photographs while the corpse was evacuated to the mortuary for autopsy.”