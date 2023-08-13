Man sells daughters’ day old baby for #700k

Chukwuka is with the Police in Ibafo for seizing daughter’s day old girl in Oyo and selling to Bunmi in Abia for ₦700k.

And the proceeds were used to rent a shop and buy goods.

Monday Chukwuka who for allegedly sold his one-day-old grandchild for N700,000. was arrested at his hideout in the Ibafo area of Ogun State following credible intelligence.

YOUNEWS gathered that he is the biological father of a young girl who gave birth to the child that was sold.

He had confessed to his crime.

He was said to have taken the baby from his daughter after she had delivered the child, under the pretense of handing the child over to someone who would look after her.

The suspect further explained in detail how he moved the day-old baby to Abia State, where he sold her to the owner of a baby factory located at Obehi, Okwa West, in Abia State for N700,000.

Monday was also said to have sold the baby because he could not afford to take care of his teenage daughter and the baby, adding that the proceeds were used to rent a shop and buy goods.

A suspect, Favour Chukwuka, who bought the baby from Monday, claimed another suspected couple gave her the job to look for a baby because of their childlessness, pocketed N50,000 and handed over N650,000 to him (Monday)

“Investigation was extended to Abia State, and in the process of a coordinated raid on the baby factory, a female suspect identified as Popoola Bunmi and four other accomplices, whose names are Chinwedu Peter, Chidinma Blessing, Chuckwu Christopher, and Favour Chukwu, were all apprehended in connection with the criminal activity