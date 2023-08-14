Axel Diasi scored on his Premier League debut as Chelsea began their Premier League season with a draw against Liverpool in manager, Mauricio Pochettino’s first competitive game in charge.

The French defender, a £38.8m buy from Monaco equalised for the Blues in the 37th minute after Luis Diaz had opened the scoring early for Liverpool.

Ben Chilwell and Mohamed Salah then saw their goals ruled out in the first half following video assistant referee checks.

Salah’s run of scoring on the Premier League’s opening day also came to an end after six consecutive seasons.

Despite half chances for Diaz and another debutant, Nicolas Jackson, neither side could capitalise on their opportunities and prevent a fifth consecutive draw between the sides.

Chelsea’s new manager Pochettino will have hoped to start his reign with a victory but there was plenty for him to be satisfied about as his new team recovered from a shaky start to deliver many encouraging signs.