Man machetes Dad to death over N70,000

The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps codenamed So-Safe has arrested a 38-year-old man, Mathew Ifeanyi, who allegedly macheted his biological father to death.

A statement released through the office of its State Commander, (Dr) Soji Ganzallo, said on Tuesday, 29th August 2023, information got to Superintendent Alabi Gafar, the Divisional Officer of the Corps at Alade/Atago/Ntabo Divisional Command that at 11, Ibikunle Street, Diamond Estate, along Olorunda Area, Eruobodo Ntabo, Ijoko in Ado Odo, Ota Local Government Area, a middle-aged man was attacking his 100-year-old father with a cutlass.

According to Ganzallo, the Divisional Command patrol team was thereafter instructed to rescue the helpless parent, Anthony Nnadike, and get the son arrested.

The team swung into action immediately but on getting to the scene, the victim had been rushed to the nearest general hospital due to the injury he sustained.

The victim, who was in critical condition, was later confirmed dead by the doctor.

Ganzallo revealed that the culprit was later arrested after initially resisting arrest.

During the investigation, the suspect confessed to killing his father because the deceased refused to refund the sum of N70,000 he entrusted with him since 22nd July, 2022.

The suspect further said that he took the action since he resigned from his previous job to embark on a private business but his late father couldn’t provide him the money.

The suspect has been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force, Sango Divisional Headquarters for further investigation.