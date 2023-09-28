Naira Marley reveals: MohBad Parents know so much ! ..with reasons

Popular Nigerian singer and CEO, Marlian Records, Azeez Fashola known as Naira Marley, has revealed his discussion with former signee, late Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad, before his death.

Naira Marley said there was a time Mohbad wanted to commit suicide because of a strange feeling he had.

The Marlian boss made this known during an interview with the former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Wednesday.

Recall that Mohbad died on September 12 and there have been speculations that Naira Marley had a hand in his death.

Reacting to this allegation, Naira Marley said Mohbad told him that it was only his parents know what was wrong with him.

Following a fall-out between the Naira Marley and Mohbad, the latter made an accusation that the former should be held responsible if he died.

This led to Naira Marley making efforts to know what was wrong after he returned from the United Kingdom.

Naira Marley said he first had a conversation with Mohbad on the phone, and also met him in the company of his parents, and he confided in him on those occasions that he wanted to take his own life.

“I was out of the country when he made the allegations that Naira Marley and the Marlians wanted to kill him,” Naira Marley told Omokri in the video interview.

“When I got back to the country, I was just trying to look out for him. I wanted to take care of him, and know the reason for the allegation.

“He told me it was because of a feeling he had, and that was why he said that and wanted to kill himself.”

The Marlian boss said there was a time Mohbad’s wife called him and reported that he locked himself and wanted to kill himself.

“When I visited him in the company of his mum and dad, I went to see him in the room. He said only his mum and dad knew what was wrong with him. His mum and dad said they wanted to take care of him, and I begged them to take care of him and not allow anything to happen to him.

“The reason why I made a video of my conversation with him was after the allegation, and his girl called me that he locked himself up and wanted to kill himself.

“When I spoke with him. He later apologised. And he said he was feeling paranoid that was the reason. I spoke to him to free his mind of worries and negative thought,” he added.