Senate okays Ebie, Ogbuku, Namdas, Okocha, others for NDDC Board

Those nominated into the board and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu were yesterday confirmed by the Senate.
They were confirmed after their screening by the Committee of the Whole.

The NDDC board members are: Chiedu Ebie (Chairman, Delta); Dr. Samuel Ogbuku (Managing Director/CEO, Bayelsa); Boma Iyaye (Executive Director, Finance/ Admin, Rivers); Victor Antai (Executive Director, Projects, Akwa-Ibom); Ifedayo Abegunde (Executive Director, Corporate Services, Ondo) and Senator Dimaro Denyanbofa (Bayelsa).

Other are: Abasi Ndikan Nkono (Akwa Ibom); Monday Igbuya (Delta); Tony Okocha (Rivers); Patrick Aisowieren (Edo); Kyrian Uchegbu (Imo); Victor Kolade Akinjo (Ondo); Dimgba Eruba (Abia); Asu Oku Okang (Cross River); Nick Wende (Northcentral); Namdas Abdulrazak (Northeast) and Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir (Northwest).

