This life ! Sad end of a victim at Benue bank robbery

Such a sad ending for the young man.

Emmanuel Uche finished NYSC earlier this year and got a job at UBA where he resumed a week ago.

He lost his life at UBA Otukpo bank robbery yesterday.

At least eight people were killed when armed robbers invaded four banks in Otukpo town of Benue State, on Friday.

YOUNEWS learnt that three police officers, one vigilante and a councilor of Otukpo Ward 2 who was transacting business in one of the affected banks were among those killed.

The armed gang first attacked the Police Station opposite the banks and allegedly disarmed all the operatives on duty before moving into the banks.

The witness also said that the four affected banks are Stanbic bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank and First Bank.

A witness who declined to mention his name, said the armed gang first attacked the Police Station opposite the banks and allegedly disarmed all the operatives on duty before moving into the banks.

The witness also said that the four affected banks are Stanbic bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank and First Bank.

Residents however claimed that the robbers drove in two Hilux vehicles and one smaller car to carry out the robbery which lasted over an one hour.

The residents explained that the armed robbers stormed the banks at exactly 3:30pm on Friday and carried on the attack unchallenged till about 4:50pm.

A resident who preferred anonymity had earlier told our correspondent, “They are robbing First bank and Zenith banks simultaneously. They stormed the banks at 3:30pm.

“Two vigilante have lost their lives as we speak. Gunshots renting every where and if you listen carefully, you will hear the sound. The place is opposite police station. This is the first time we are experiencing this.”

Another resident, Okopi Elijah, said the incident left him trapped in his office several hours after closing from work.

Elijah said the armed robbers went on rampage, destroyed and carted away valuables in the banks unhindered.

He said, “No one can move either direction of Otukpo main road now because you don’t know which way the robbers will use to exit since they are shooting indiscriminately.

“I have closed from work since 4:00pm and it’s already 5:10pm, however I can’t step out of office yet. Many of us are taking refuge here.”

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.