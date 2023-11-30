Comedian AY, marks 20 yrs of knowing w wife and 15 yrs wedding

Nigerian Actor and Comedian, Ayodeji Makun popularly known as AY, marks 20years of knowing his wife Mabel and 15 years wedding anniversary on Wednesday, 29th November 2023.

AY COMEDIAN, took to his Instagram page to share their transition through the years together, with a before and now picture captioned;

“It’s been 20 amazing years of knowing each other, 15 years of marital hustle and bustle, occasional sweetness and bitterness, pains, and gains.

We thank God for the unconditional love and grace that has kept us standing and counting all these years of celebration.

In this our first 15-year anniversary. I wish us both more love, strength, patience, tolerance, and happiness to be able to celebrate many more 15-year anniversaries together. I LOVE YOU, @realmabelmakun”.

Their union, is blessed with 2 children.