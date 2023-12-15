Shettima Meets Creative Industry Stakeholders, Pledges Support

Vice President Kashim Shettima has pledged more support for Nigeria’s creative and entertainment industry through the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises programme.

According to a statement posted on his official X handle on Wednesday evening, he made this known during a meeting with key industry stakeholders led by the Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, at the Presidential Villa.

The statement partly read, “Shettima hailed the sector as central to our economic diversification plans. He lauded its role in shaping the nation’s image and acknowledged its potential to ‘blossom and bring back more than what little is given to it.’

“The Vice President committed to allocating a ‘sizable tranche’ of funding from the iDICE programme to the creative industry, recognizing its crucial role in nurturing the industry’s entrepreneurial spirit and driving innovation.”

Expressing gratitude to the creative industry for projecting Nigeria positively, Shettima said, “We will go to any length to protect, project, promote, and preserve the interests of the Nigerian creative and entertainment industry.

“I have given you my word and my word is my bond. When it comes to the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises project funding, we will allocate a sizable tranche to the creative industry because that is the industry that can blossom and bring back more than what little is given to it.”