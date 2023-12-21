Zenith Bank’s only Nigerian Brand On World Finance 100 Listing For 2023

Zenith Bank Plc has been listed in the World Finance 100 2023 released by World Finance Magazine, achieving the feat as the only Nigerian company in the prestigious and exclusive listing. Zenith Bank’s inclusion in this elite list underscores the bank’s outstanding achievements and resilience in a dynamic and competitive global market.

The World Finance 100 celebrates companies that have reached the pinnacle of achievement across a wide variety of fields of expertise. Each year World Finance compiles the list of 100 companies, purely based on excellence in their field.

BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

Similarly, Zenith Bank was named Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020, Bank of the Year 2021 by Champion Newspaper, Bank of the Year 2022 by New Telegraph Newspaper, and Most Responsible Organisation in Africa 2021 by SERAS Awards.