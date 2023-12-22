Detained Blogger, Precious Eze regains freedom

Detained Lagos blogger Precious Eze, proprietor of preciouseze.com, has regained his freedom, Thursday afternoon, December 21, 2023.

“He was eventually traced to a facility of the Department of State Service (DSS) in Enugu, where a lawyer successfully secured his release on bail,” a source close to Mr. Eze

He was arrested on Sunday, December 17, and held incommunicado.

“He was arrested at his residence by Special Forces from Abuja on Tuesday, 12th of December, 2023, at 1.24am,” his cousin, Emeka Preshneze said.

Emeka, who lives with Precious Eze, said he witnessed the arrest and failed in his bid to stop it.

“I have been making efforts to trace where he could be but to no avail,” he lamented.

He appealed to “the security agencies, including DSS, Police and Military” to provide Precious Eze “because they were ones that came for his arrest.”

As news of Eze’s arrest and detention spread, an online movement soon sprang up for his release, even as concerned friends undertook a frantic search for him in DSS facilities in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu.

It is not yet known why Mr. Eze was arrested.