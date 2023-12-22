Atlas Schools Proprietor crushed to death !

Popular private school owner, Kehinde Omotosho has been crushed to death by a hit and run commercial bus driver in Lagos.

YOUNEWS learnt that Kehinde Omotosho was about to cross the BRT Lane at Pleasure bus stop in Ilepo area of Alimoso Local Government Area of the state .

He was hit by the commercial bus driver driving on high speed on the restricted lane.

“He died instantly and the commercial bus driver escaped and has not been found since,”

Kehinde Omotosho was the proprietor of the famous Atlas Group of Schools located at Dopemu area of Agege Local Government.

“The death of Omotosho calls to question the capacity of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration to ensure strict compliance with the state transport law.

“The commercial bus driver was not supposed to drive on the BRT lane. It’s restricted for them but as you can see commercial bus drivers and okada riders have turned the lane into their own and people are being killed daily by these unruly people,”.