Home » Events » Burial » 16 Passengers Die In Zaria-Kano Highway Crash

16 Passengers Die In Zaria-Kano Highway Crash

YouNews January 22, 2024 Burial, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 63 Views

Sixteen passengers traveling in a commercial bus have died in an accident at Taban Sani Junction, Tashar Yari, along the Zaria-Kano expressway in Kaduna State.

The incident, which occurred yesterday around 11:20 am resulted in four injuries.

The Kaduna Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kabir Nadabo, said the lone accident was caused by over speeding.

He said over speeding led to the driver losing control of the Toyota Bus with registration number TRB 674ZG 35XB.

He said the vehicle ultimately rammed into a ditch.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Lagos shuts Katangua, Oke Afa markets !

The Lagos state government has sealed Katangua and Oke Afa markets, respectively, over environmental sanitation ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023