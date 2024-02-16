No need for importation, Nigeria can feed itself – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his government is evolving home-grown solutions to address the nation’s food crisis.

He said his government is attending to security challenges by setting up schemes to support local production and discourage all forms of rent-seeking associated with food importation.

“From Kano, we have read reports about large-scale hoarding of food in some warehouses. The National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services should coordinate very closely and ensure that security agencies in the states inspect such warehouses with follow-up action.

“We must ensure that speculators, hoarders, and rent seekers are not allowed to sabotage our efforts in ensuring the wide availability of food to all Nigerians.

What I will not do is to set a price control board. I will not also approve the importation of food.”

Tinubu reasoned that his administration could get Nigerians out of the dire food crisis “because importation will allow rent seekers to perpetrate fraud and mismanagement at our collective expense.”

Instead, the FG would support farmers with schemes enabling them to farm and grow more food for everyone in the country.

“We must also look at the rapid but thoughtful implementation of our livestock development and management plans, including dairy farming and others,” the President added.

He also endorsed the training and equipping of forest rangers by sub-national governments to safeguard human and natural resources in local communities.