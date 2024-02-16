Tinubu urges govs, Nigerian to trust CBN govs’ strategies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on governors to trust the ability of those in charge of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to solve the country’s financial issues.

Tinubu urged the governors to trust the Central Bank of Nigeria with the management of the country’s monetary policy, emphasising the importance of allowing designated institutions to fulfill their mandate effectively.

He said the “Cacophony of postulations” on the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates was unduly affecting the market negatively.

“Every one of us cannot be an expert. If we have given someone an assignment, let us allow them to do it. If they cannot do it, then we find a way to quickly get them out of the system.”