Complete Shutdown Of 3rd Mainland Bridge Begins

The Federal Ministry of Works has said it will totally shut down the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos from Wednesday to Thursday for reconstruction works.

Engr (Mrs) Olukorede Kesha, Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, in a statement, said the closure would start from 12pm on Wednesday, February 28 and last to 12pm on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The statement reads in part: “Consequently, the bridge would not be opened to traffic during this critical 24-hour period.

Thus all road users are advised to use alternative routes during this period.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movement in order to minimise the discomfort during this critical 24-hour period.”

Also, the Lagos State Government said all road users were advised to use alternative routes already provided during the period as the bridge would not be open to traffic for 24 hours.