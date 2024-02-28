NLC Suspends Protest, gives another 7-day ultimatum

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday night directed its members to suspend the second day nationwide protest, saying it has achieved great success on the first day nationwide.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who gave the directive shortly after an emergency National Executive Council meeting of the Congress said the street protest might be suspended but engaging the media won’t stop.

Reading the communique jointly signed by the acting General Secretary, Ismail Bello at Labour House, Ajaero said NEC considered the protest suspension to reaffirm and extend the seven days’ ultimatum by another seven days which now expires on March 14, 2024.

He said the government is expected to implement all the earlier agreement of October 2, 2023 during this period, insisting that a drastic action would be taken if the government failed again to implement those agreements.

The labour leader said, “The NEC-in-session, therefore, reviewed the execution of the first day of the nationwide protest to assess its effectiveness and take decision on further necessary action to guide Congress in its effort at engaging government to protect the people and Nigerian workers from the increasing scourge of hardship.

” To this end, NEC commended Nigerians, all NLC affiliates, state councils, workers and civil society allies across the nation for trooping out in large numbers to peacefully demonstrate their outrage on the hardship imposed by the government and its twin altars – the IMF and the World Bank.

“NEC also deeply appreciates Nigerian workers and masses for sending a strong message to the powers that be on their united resolve to demand accountability from those who occupy positions of leadership in our nation. It believed that the message has strongly resonated.

“Consequently, NEC-in-session resolved as follows: To suspend street action for the second day of the Protest having achieved overwhelming success thus attained the key objectives of the 2-day protest on the first day.

“However, the nationwide action continues tomorrow (Wednesday) with simultaneous press conferences across all the states of the federation by the state councils of the congress including the national headquarters.

“To reaffirm and extend the 7-day ultimatum by another 7 days which now expires on the 13th day of March, 2024 within which the government is expected to implement all the earlier agreement of the 2nd day of October, 2023 and other demands presented in our letter during today’s nationwide protest.

To meet and decide on further lines of action if on the expiration of the 14days Government refuses to comply with the demands as contained in the ultimatum.

“Once again, NEC recommits the NLC to continuing defending and promoting the interests and desires of Nigerian workers and the downtrodden masses.”