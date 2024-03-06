Dangote gives way to tears, names street after Wigwe

An emotional Aliko Dangote struggled to hold back the tears when the funeral rites for the late Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings Herbert Wigwe began in Lagos State on Monday.

Dressed in black attire, the Chairman of the Dangote Group broke into tears as he paid tributes to Wigwe whom he described as brother and friend.

The billionaire businessman and the richest black man on earth, Aliko Dangote was obviously touched on Monday as he renamed the road leading to the Dangote Oil Refinery, situated in Lagos State after late former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe.

Aliko was teary all through his speech at the funeral rites held by Herbert Wigwe’s families to give their son and his family a befitting ending.

“The biggest road is now named Herbert Wigwe,” he added.

Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in the United States alongside his wife and son would be buried on March 9, 2024 after a combined funeral service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo.

The Dangote Refinery, which was described as the largest single-train refinery in the world, began operations in January.

This followed the delivery of six million barrels of crude supply to the refinery.

Although it was supposed to begin operations in June 2023, the oil refinery built by Aliko Dangote received its first crude deliveries late last year in a step to starting up the delayed megaproject.

Billed as Africa’s largest of its type, the 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote refinery could be a game changer for Nigeria’s economy when fully operational by helping end the country’s reliance on fuel imports.

The initial run would be for the production of diesel and aviation fuel before moving on to petrol output.

Though one of Africa’s largest oil producers and the continent’s top economy, Nigeria relies almost totally on imported fuel and diesel because of a lack of refining capacity.