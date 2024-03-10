Akpabio’s touching tributes at Wigwe’s burial ‘ll move you to tears

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who spoke on behalf of the federal government and the National Assembly, described the late Herbert Wigwe as a global citizen and iconic future who invested heavily in lives and fed so many people across the globe

Akpabio also described late Herbert as a great mentor, saying that he mentored a lot of younger people, adding that he was a serious role model to the future generation “that you can build from nothing and get greatness and with hard work you can achieve greatness”.

He said “The university he has left behind was because of his passion for education.

“He helped and educated a lot of people. Like I said, so many are enshrined in his heart because he sent so many to educational citadel across the world.

” Leaving this education for us, the university is not just for Nigerians but the entire global community”.

Speaking further, Akpabio described Herbert as a global banker, who left a legacy in education that he will be remembered for in years to come.

He said: “It’s not how long you lived but how well and the impact. Here is a young man who left so much impact on generations unborn, he gave food to so many people in Nigeria and globally. Many countries in Africa, in Dubai, other places, he was in China, he did a lot.

“He put food on the table of so many people in the world. So, I regarded him as ‘Global Citizen ‘, an Icon on the world that we have lost. Is very unfortunate that he died together with his wife and first son.”

Describing the incident that led to the death of the business guru as a tragedy, the Senate President said “I pray Nigeria should never witness this again and may it never happen to any family. If only you were close to him you can understand the energy, the vivaciousness that Nigeria has lost. Herbert Wigwe was a great man, he was a friend to all, a who smiles without question, who touch lives without asking.”

According to Akpabio, “Sometimes God gives signs, that said those that God love most, he takes them young.

” He was doing everything in a hurry. You see the fantastic structure for his retirement home for his family in Lagos, even the beautiful university, one of the best in the whole of West Africa, that he has concluded”.

He continued “For all of us who are mortal, this death is very painful. We are not going to cry in one day alone, we will cry for so many days.

” When you remember the fact that his heir, Chizi, was already an iconic figure, a talented young man, highly educated from the best university, prepared to takeover the empire from the father, and yet he is no more, you will cry.

“When you think that the wife could have been here to mourn with us, she joined him, then you will cry. Then you will

ask yourself, just like Governor Fubara said, what is the struggle all about”, Akpabio added.